Heavy traffic chaos on Trichy-Chennai Highway as voters return after polls; thousands stranded overnight

The congestion occurred as a large number of people, who had traveled to their hometowns to vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, returned to Chennai in their vehicles all at once.

The single-phase polling for all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu was held on Thursday, April 23. Residents of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur districts, many who originally belong to southern districts, had left en masse to cast their votes in their native places.