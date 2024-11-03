Heavy traffic along GST Road, Vikravandi toll plaza area as lakhs return to Chennai after Deepavali

CHENNAI: Heavy traffic congestion choked the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road, the gateway to southern Tamil Nadu on Sunday with lakhs of people returning to the city after the Deepavali long weekend.

Similar jams are reported from the Vikravandi toll booth area as well, a report by Thanthi TV said.

Cars and buses plying people who visited their hometowns across the last few days are stuck in choc-a-bloc traffic. Hence, to ease the jams, police have reportedly issued vehicular diversions along eight routes, the report added.