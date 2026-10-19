Heavy to very heavy rain likely in Chennai, three other TN districts today

It has warned that a few places in Chennai could receive heavy rain, with occasional very heavy spells. The city is expected to remain generally cloudy, with a maximum temperature of 32-33 degree Celsius and a minimum of 24-25 degree Celsius.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph is also likely in several other districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.

The rainfall activity is being influenced by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coast, with a trough extending to the northwest Bay of Bengal, the weather department added.