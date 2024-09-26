Heavy showers cause flooding in Chennai; Ayapakkam records 134.1 mm rain

CHENNAI: Heavy rains on Wednesday night disrupted life in several parts of the city, leading to flooding in areas such as Poonamallee High Road, Anna Nagar, Koyambedu, Nungambakkam and K K Nagar. Traffic was impacted even on Thursday morning due to the waterlogged streets.

In the Ambattur zone, Ayapakkam recorded the highest rainfall of 134.1 mm in the last 24 hours, up to 6 AM on Thursday, followed by Ambattur with 126.6 mm, while Anna Nagar West experienced 123.6 mm of heavy rain.

The city as a whole recorded an average rainfall of 76.8 mm by Thursday morning.

With several areas receiving over 100 mm of rain in a short span, water stagnation became a significant issue for residents. However, the excess water gradually cleared out through drainage systems.

Greater Chennai Corporation staff worked on unclogging drains, and installed motor pumps to remove water from low-lying areas.

Flooding also affected the Perambur High Road Subway and Villivakkam Subway on Wednesday night, with the former being temporarily closed due to water stagnation. The water was drained out earlier today.

In addition, nine trees were uprooted in the rain and strong winds. The corporation staff cleared the debris later.