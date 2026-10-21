Heavy rains lash Chennai, northern districts in TN

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during next 24 hours. Accordingly, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Ramanathapuram districts and Puducherry and Karaikal area, it said.