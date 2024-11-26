Heavy rains cause major flight disruptions at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: Heavy rain in Chennai has caused significant disruptions at Chennai Airport, leading to delays in both arriving and departing flights.

Five flights by Indigo Airlines were unable to land at the Chennai airport due to water accumulation on the runway.

The flights were arriving from Madurai, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, had to circle over the runway until it was cleared.

As of 1 PM on Tuesday, 15 flights have been delayed, including seven arrivals and eight departures.

Flights departing to major cities such as Hyderabad, Delhi, Secunderabad, Mumbai, and Lucknow have also been affected.

Chennai Airport control room officials are ensuring safety by checking the runway before allowing flights to land.

With the Northeast monsoon gaining strength, rain is expected to increase, potentially causing more delays in the coming hours.

However, while other regions of Tamil Nadu are experiencing heavy rainfall.