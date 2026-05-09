Heavy rainfall disrupts over 15 flight services at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Flight services were affected at Chennai airport on Saturday (May 9) following light to heavy rain across the city and suburban areas.
Due to poor visibility and adverse weather conditions, at least five incoming flights, including two IndiGo flights from Mumbai and Bengaluru, were unable to land in Chennai and continued circling in the air for a prolonged period.
Airport officials said more than 10 outgoing flights from Chennai were also delayed owing to the heavy rain.
Flights scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kannur, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Salem were temporarily held back at the airport.
Passengers were informed about the delays, and flight operations gradually resumed after the weather conditions improved.
Sources at the airport said more than 15 flight services were affected due to the spell of heavy rain in Chennai and its suburban areas.