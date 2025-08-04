Heavy rain paralyses Tambaram

CHENNAI: A sudden, intense downpour lasting just over an hour on Sunday evening plunged Tambaram and surrounding areas into chaos, highlighting severe infrastructure vulnerabilities and sparking public outrage over civic apathy.

Torrential rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Tambaram, Selaiyur, Mudichur, Perungalathur, Peerkankaranai, and Irumbuliyur, and the arterial roads in the area were rapidly inundated. The Tambaram-Mudichur Road was completely submerged, forcing vehicles, especially smaller ones like two-wheelers, autos, and cars, to struggle.

Velachery Road, too, was similarly flooded, crippling traffic flow. Sections of Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway near residential areas in Perungalathur, Peerkankaranai, Irumbuliyur, and Tambaram were waterlogged, disrupting vehicular movement.

The Tambaram subway, a vital east-west connector, was inundated by floodwaters, with water stagnating nearly two feet deep, forcing commuters to take a 2-3 km detour.

At multiple spots, waterlogging brought traffic to a near-standstill. Adding to the misery, floodwaters mixed with sewage stagnated on the main roads and also interior streets of residential colonies, making it impossible for residents to even walk through.

Severe winds accompanying the rain tore down advertising banners erected along the National Highway. The tattered banners whipped dangerously in the wind, posing a threat to motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders.

Interior roads in Perungalathur, Peerkankaranai, Irumbuliyur, and Mudichur were severely affected, compounding the residents’ suffering.

The struggle left the people fuming, many of whom directing sharp criticism at the Tambaram Municipal Corporation. The public lamented the absence of pre-monsoon preventive measures, accusing officials of indifference and failing to clear drains or take necessary precautions despite weather warnings.

Residents alleged that the corporation seemed more concerned with organising publicity events rather than addressing critical infrastructure issues.

Many also pointed out how severe the disruption was despite the rainfall lasting for merely one hour, and said it made them concerned about the upcoming monsoon season. According to the residents, far worse flooding and hardship are certain if immediate corrective actions are not taken. "If one hour of rainfall can cause such a situation, what will the full monsoon bring," asked a resident from Perungalathur.