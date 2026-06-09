Heavy rain likely in 10 Tamil Nadu districts; Chennai may get thunderstorms

Moderate rain likely in Chennai and nearby districts

Moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Chengalpattu districts, the RMC said.

The weather is being influenced by an atmospheric trough extending from coastal Karnataka to coastal Andhra Pradesh at an altitude of around 3.1 km to 4.5 km above mean sea level.