Heavy rain likely in 10 Tamil Nadu districts; Chennai may get thunderstorms

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rain in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (June 9, 2026), while Chennai and neighbouring districts are likely to receive moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms.
According to the weather department, heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph is likely at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Dharmapuri, Salem and Erode districts, besides the hilly areas of Tirunelveli district, as quoted by a Daily Thanthi report.
Moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Chengalpattu districts, the RMC said.
The weather is being influenced by an atmospheric trough extending from coastal Karnataka to coastal Andhra Pradesh at an altitude of around 3.1 km to 4.5 km above mean sea level.
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday (June 10).
Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds is likely at isolated places in Kanniyakumari and the hilly areas of Tirunelveli district.
Despite the rainfall forecast, the RMC said heat-related discomfort may occur at isolated places in north coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu due to high temperatures and humidity levels.
For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur in one or two places.
The maximum temperature is likely to be around 39-40°C and the minimum around 30°C. Officials warned that humid conditions could lead to discomfort during the day.