Heavy rain lashes Chennai’s southern suburbs

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the rain gauges in Pallikaranai received 10 cm rainfall, while other areas like Medavakkam received 9 cm, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam 8 cm, and Sholinganallur 7 cm.

While the rainfall was heavy in isolated areas, there were only limited showers in others areas. Overall, Tamil Nadu received 10.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on March 19 morning.