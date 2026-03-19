Heavy rain lashes Chennai’s southern suburbs
CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu, including the southern suburbs of Chennai, which received as much as 10 cm of rainfall in the wee hours of Thursday. The overnight rain is expected to bring down the temperature during the afternoon hours, which has seen a rise in temperature in recent days.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the rain gauges in Pallikaranai received 10 cm rainfall, while other areas like Medavakkam received 9 cm, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam 8 cm, and Sholinganallur 7 cm.
While the rainfall was heavy in isolated areas, there were only limited showers in others areas. Overall, Tamil Nadu received 10.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on March 19 morning.
Ranipet recorded the highest, 32.7 mm, followed by Karaikal with 32.1 mm. Chennai received 10.8 mm, Kancheepuram 18.1 mm, Chengalpattu 13.1 mm, and Tiruvallur 11.3 mm, showed RMC data.
Weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the popular handle Chennai Rains, said parts of Tamil Nadu may witness the third straight day of thunderstorms during evening/night hours on Thursday. Pockets in central Tamil Nadu, adjoining Delta districts, and South Tamil Nadu areas may see intense thunderstorms with hail storm in a few places, Srikanth said.
“Another 50:50 day for Chennai and suburbs for some late-night thunderstorms, though it could be isolated, unlike [Wednesday] night. From tomorrow, thunderstorms are expected to gradually reduce. Meanwhile, afternoon heat may take a backseat for the next couple of days,” he added.