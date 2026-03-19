Heavy rain lashes Chennai’s southern suburbs

CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu, including the southern suburbs of Chennai, which received 7-9 cm of rainfall in the wee hours of Thursday (March 19). The overnight rain is expected to bring down the temperature during the afternoon hours, which has seen rise in temperature in recent days.
According to weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the popular handle Chennai Rains, parts of Tamil Nadu may witness the third straight day of thunderstorms during evening/night hours on Thursday.
Pockets in central Tamil Nadu, adjoining Delta districts, and South Tamil Nadu areas may see intense thunderstorms with hailstorm in a few places, Srikanth said in an early morning update.
“Another 50:50 day for Chennai and suburbs for some late-night thunderstorms, though it could be isolated, unlike [Wednesday] night. From tomorrow, thunderstorms are expected to gradually reduce. Meanwhile, afternoon heat may take a backseat for the next couple of days,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal area till 10 am on Thursday.