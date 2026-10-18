Heavy rain floods homes in Mudichur, Varadharajapuram; EB posts tilt

Although the rain stopped by Sunday morning, rainwater remained stagnant at a height of nearly three feet in vacant plots near residential areas.

Residents feared that further rainfall could raise water levels and cause water to enter their homes.

They urged the authorities to clear blockages and obstructions in connecting stormwater drains to ensure the stagnant water was drained quickly.

Meanwhile, more than 10 electricity poles in Varadharajapuram were found leaning, raising concerns about public safety. Residents said there had been heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on Sunday night, but no strong winds. They suspected that the soil around the bases of the poles might have loosened.