Heatwave likely in Chennai, north TN from May 1 even as rains likely in west, southern districts

CHENNAI: Parts of north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its surrounding districts (KTCC), are likely to witness a sharp rise in temperatures from May 1 or 2, even as rains are expected to return to interior, southern and western parts of the state.
The update was shared by Pradeep John, a popular weather blogger who runs the Tamil Nadu Weatherman handle on social media.
According to him, areas close to Andhra Pradesh will bear the brunt of the heat. Suburban Chennai is likely to see temperatures crossing 40°C, while Vellore may touch or exceed 42°C, similar to levels recorded on April 7, 2026.
In contrast, interior, south and west Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rainfall from May 1 or 2, bringing some relief to those regions.
John noted that only extreme coastal pockets may see slightly moderated conditions due to sea breeze, while inland northern districts are likely to experience intense heat.
Residents in the KTCC (Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalpettu) region and north Tamil Nadu have been advised to avoid direct sun exposure between 11 am and 3.30 pm. Carrying umbrellas and staying hydrated are recommended as temperatures rise, he said.