Healthy from plate to palate

CHENNAI: Healthy living isn't about expensive diets, protein supplements or spending hours at the gym, "Wellness begins with something far simpler understanding one's body and making mindful choices every day" that was the message fitness icon and model Milind Soman brought to Chennai as Hyatt Regency Chennai partnered with Pinkathon for its 'Cook Well, Live Well' healthy cooking masterclass.
For those unfamiliar, Pinkathon is a women-centric running movement Founded by Milind Soman in 2012, a nationwide movement that encourages women to prioritise their health through running while raising awareness about fitness, preventive healthcare and overall wellbeing. Taking that conversation beyond the marathon route, Hyatt Regency Chennai collaborated with the initiative to spotlight "nutrition" .
Joining Soman at the masterclass were his wife Ankita Konwar and Hyatt Regency Chennai's Executive Chef Manish Uniyal, who prepared two wholesome recipes—a Tuscan Sunrise Smoothie featuring mango, avocado, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, coconut milk and coconut water, and a Fresh Avocado and Ruby Grapefruit Salad using fresh greens and seasonal ingredients.
For Soman, healthy eating has never been about following trends or restrictive diets. Sharing a glimpse into his own routine, he revealed that he has been eating a simple khichdi made with rice, dal and generous portions of seasonal vegetables for nearly 14 years, often twice a day when he is at home. In the live demonstration, he also stressed that natural ingredients are often enough to create satisfying meals, pointing out that the smoothie needed no added sugar as the fruits themselves provided adequate sweetness.
Explaining the collaboration, Executive Chef Manish Uniyal said that Pinkathon has always stood for much more than running. Pinkathon has encouraged women to take charge of their health and well being. “Exercise and nutrition go hand in hand. You can put in all the effort on the track, but what you eat plays a huge role in how you feel and perform," he told DT Next.
"Healthy eating should feel practical, not complicated. Good flavour doesn't come only from sugar, butter or cream. It comes from fresh ingredients, thoughtful seasoning and good cooking techniques as well," he said.
Some of the best ingredients for a healthy lifestyle are already sitting in our kitchens. Traditional staples such as ragi, millets, moong dal, curd, seasonal vegetables and even a little ghee have always been part of Indian home cooking. You don't need exotic superfoods to eat well—you just need good, honest food prepared thoughtfully," he added.
Running is only one part of the wellness journey. Nutrition supports recovery, energy levels and overall health, but it is often not discussed enough. Instead of simply supporting the event from the sidelines, we wanted to create a space where people could learn practical ways to nourish their bodies. A cooking masterclass felt like a natural extension of that conversation," he said.
In an exclusive interaction with DT Next , Milind said discipline is not about following strict diets or spending hours in the gym, but about understanding oneself.
"People think you have to exercise for an hour or follow a particular diet. It's not like that. You have to know what is good for you. I've never had a trainer, never had a coach and I don't take protein supplements," he said.
The session was an impromptu lesson on simple kitchen techniques. Instead of chopping the lettuce with a knife, Chef Manish asked Ankita to gently tore the leaves by hand, explaining that this helps the greens retain their texture and prevents them from wilting too quickly. He described a balanced salad as having three essential components—the "body" of fresh greens and vegetables, a well-rounded dressing and a garnish that adds texture and crunch—showing that even the smallest techniques can elevate everyday healthy cooking.