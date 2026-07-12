Healthy from plate to palate

For those unfamiliar, Pinkathon is a women-centric running movement Founded by Milind Soman in 2012, a nationwide movement that encourages women to prioritise their health through running while raising awareness about fitness, preventive healthcare and overall wellbeing. Taking that conversation beyond the marathon route, Hyatt Regency Chennai collaborated with the initiative to spotlight "nutrition" .

Joining Soman at the masterclass were his wife Ankita Konwar and Hyatt Regency Chennai's Executive Chef Manish Uniyal, who prepared two wholesome recipes—a Tuscan Sunrise Smoothie featuring mango, avocado, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, coconut milk and coconut water, and a Fresh Avocado and Ruby Grapefruit Salad using fresh greens and seasonal ingredients.

For Soman, healthy eating has never been about following trends or restrictive diets. Sharing a glimpse into his own routine, he revealed that he has been eating a simple khichdi made with rice, dal and generous portions of seasonal vegetables for nearly 14 years, often twice a day when he is at home. In the live demonstration, he also stressed that natural ingredients are often enough to create satisfying meals, pointing out that the smoothie needed no added sugar as the fruits themselves provided adequate sweetness.