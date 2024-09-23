Health condition of five Bengal workers who fainted at Chennai Central remains stable

CHENNAI: The health condition of the five guest workers who fainted in Chennai Central railway station due to starvation remains stable.

"The condition of the workers is stable now, and they are still in the hospital. The ones that were on the ventilator have been shifted to the room," said an official attached to the Government Railway Police.

Out of five, three — Samar Khan, Manik Ghori, 50, and Sathya Pandit, 42 — underwent two cycles of hemodialysis. Samar Khan was on the ventilator.

A group of 12 migrants from West Bengal were staying at the Chennai Central railway station. They had come in search of agricultural work in Ponneri but were unable to find any opportunities. The railway police, upon inquiry, found that the guest workers were planning to return home.

However, they did not have money for immediate return or even for food and shelter.

On September 16, five of them were reported to be feeling ill due to starvation and fainted at the railway station. They were admitted at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) after being given first aid from the emergency center at the railway station.

The other 7 workers are staying at a Chennai Corporation shelter in Chennai.