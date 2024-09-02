Head of Tamil Nadu ISIS, two others get 7 years jail

CHENNAI: Khaja Moideen, head of ISIS in Tamil Nadu, who allegedly conspired to revive the network in India, was sentenced to seven-year imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 7,500, by a special court in Delhi for firing at police personnel to evade arrest.

Two others, Syed Ali Nawas and Abdul Samad, who were arrested with Moideen were also found guilty. Nawas was sentenced the same term as Moideen, while Samad’s jail term was set off against the time he already spent in prison.

Moideen is also believed to have masterminded the murder of KP Suresh Kumar, a Hindu Munnani activist, in 2014 in Chennai. He was also a prime suspect in the murder of SSI Wilson in 2020. On January 8, 2020, Special Sub Inspector Y Wilson (57) was on duty at the small check post on Market Road at Kaliyakkavila on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, when he was shot dead.

The Special Judge, NIA, Patiala House Complex, New Delhi, on Saturday sentenced the trio – Khaja Moideen and his accomplices Syed Ali Nawas and Abdul Samad after the prosecution proved its case with necessary documents and evidence. The trio were arrested on January 9, 2020, from Delhi and have been in judicial custody since then.

Moideen had absconded after being released on conditional bail in the Suresh Kumar murder case. He had conspired to revive the ISIS network in India and motivated the other two to migrate to an Islamic country, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). On learning the whereabouts of the trio, a police team had closed in on them, but they had fired indiscriminately at them and escaped. All three were subsequently arrested from Wazirabad, New Delhi.