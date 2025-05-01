Head nurse, husband found dead at home in Palavanthangal

CHENNAI: A couple died by suicide at their house in Palavanthangal after sending off their children to their grandparents' house on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Ashokan (45) and his wife, Punitha (40), residents of KK Nagar in Palavanthangal. Police said Ashokan works as a manager in a private firm in Guindy, and Punitha was the head nurse in the Chennai Medical College Hospital. Since it was summer vacation, the couple had sent both school-going children to their grandparents' house in Kallakurichi.

The reason behind the extreme step is not immediately known.

The neighbours noticed that the couple had not stepped out for two days after the children left. During the night, the lights were also not turned on.

Following that, on Wednesday morning, the house owner knocked on the door but in vain. Their mobile phones were also found switched off. Then, with the help of locals, the house owner opened the door and found Ashokan and Punitha dead.

Palavanthangal police retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and are further investigating.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)