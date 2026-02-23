HCL GUVI ties up with OpenAI to strengthen workforce tech skilling

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras-incubated EdTech platform HCL GUVI has partnered with OpenAI to embed advanced tools and globally aligned development practices into its structured learning programmes, marking a significant push toward enterprise-grade workforce skilling in India.
Announced at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the collaboration aims to equip students and working professionals with modern workflows, responsible use frameworks and the capability to design production-ready solutions.
The initiative comes as demand rises for industry-ready talent capable of deploying scalable systems. “As enterprises accelerate adoption, the focus must shift to building deployable capability at scale,” said Arun Prakash, founder-CEO, HCL GUVI. “The partnership will help learners transition from experimentation to real-world implementation by integrating global infrastructure and best practices into training pathways.”
The announcement coincided with the finale of the nationwide India Impact Buildathon, conducted with HCLTech, which drew over 40,000 participants across more than 100 cities. The top 200 teams advanced to the grand finale at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi after addressing challenges such as real-time voice detection and honeypot-based threat tracking.
HCL GUVI said that the partnership signals a deeper integration of global technology frameworks into India's skilling ecosystem.