HCL GUVI ties up with OpenAI to strengthen workforce tech skilling

The announcement coincided with the finale of the nationwide India Impact Buildathon, conducted with HCLTech, which drew over 40,000 participants across more than 100 cities. The top 200 teams advanced to the grand finale at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi after addressing challenges such as real-time voice detection and honeypot-based threat tracking.

HCL GUVI said that the partnership signals a deeper integration of global technology frameworks into India's skilling ecosystem.