Hard Rock Cafe ends India franchise deal; 10 cafes including Chennai to shut

CHENNAI: Hard Rock International has terminated its franchise agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd, the operator of Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops in India, leading to the closure of 10 outlets across the country on March 16.
The affected locations include Bengaluru, Bengaluru International Airport, Bengaluru Whitefield, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Hitech City, Kolkata, New Delhi and Pune.
The company clarified that the Hard Rock Hotel in Goa will remain open as it is not connected to the operator involved in the terminated agreements.