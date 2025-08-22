Happy 386th Birthday: CM Stalin, Governor Ravi wish Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin wished Chennai on its 386th foundation day and praised the capital city as the heartbeat of Tamil Nadu, on August 22.

In his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), the CM said that the city had given friends from every corner and gives hope to those seeking a way to live.

“The city has given wings to many women, given the first salary to so many people and given an identity in their hometown, and in general, given life to all of us!” the post said. “Chennai is not a place; it is the heartbeat of Tamil Nadu. The age of Chennai that gave life to all of us is 386.”

Further praising that Chennai is not a place, it is the heartbeat of Tamil Nadu, he added "the age of Chennai that gave life to all of us is 386."

Governor RN Ravi too extended greetings to the people of Chennai. In his message, he observed that the people of the city had consistently shown resilience during challenges while continuing to welcome those who make it their home.

“Chennai is where heritage and culture blend with modern innovation and a spirit of sustainability. The people of Chennai embody the true character of the city, resilient in every challenge and warm in welcoming those from afar who settle here. Together, they strengthen the nation’s progress,” the Governor said, and urged denizens to celebrate the city’s legacy while working towards its future growth.

Madras Day is observed annually on August 22 to commemorate the founding of the city in 1639, when the British East India Company secured the site of Fort St George. Various events, exhibitions and cultural programmes are held across the city to mark the occasion.

Former CM and AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee co-ordinator O Panneerselvam said that Chennai had evolved from a tiny village into one of the finest cities in the country. “My greetings to such a great city that is also a boundless resource of opportunities for youngsters in education and employment,” he said in a social media post.

One of the oldest cities in the world, Chennai celebrates its birthday on August 22 as Madras Day.