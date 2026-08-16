Haphazard parking, missing bus shelters trouble commuters along Anna Nagar 2nd Avenue

CHENNAI: Daily commuters and college students using Anna Nagar Second Avenue are facing inconvenience as haphazard parking near bus stops has forced passengers to wait on the carriageway and board and alight from buses on the main road. The situation has also affected traffic movement along the busy stretch.
On the stretch from Tirumangalam towards Anna Nagar Roundtana, vehicles are reportedly parked near the bus stops at Anna Nagar Tower, Blue Star, 12th Main Road and Ayyappan Temple.
Commuters lamented that buses were unable to enter the designated bus bays and were instead, stopping on the main road to pick up and drop off passengers. The problem is more acute on the stretch from Anna Nagar Roundtana towards Tirumangalam, where bus shelters at Anna Nagar Roundtana, Blue Star and 12th Main Road have been removed amid stormwater drain construction.
Students of Valliammal College for Women and Kandaswami Naidu College for Men regularly use the Roundtana bus stop. In the absence of a shelter, many students are forced to wait under trees or along shop fronts.
“The Roundtana bus shelter has been unavailable for the past three years. It’s difficult when it rains, or during the sweltering heat. Buses do not stop at the designated location due to lack of space, and often stop a little away during peak hours. Passengers are forced to run to catch the buses,” said college student Tejaswari.
Passenger Kasthuri said SWD works near the Tower bus stop had further narrowed the space available for commuters. “There is not enough space for people to stand in this busy area. Many commuters have to stand under the shade of nearby trees. When buses arrive, passengers have to run to board them,” she said.
Another passenger, Moorthya, said the Blue Star and 12th Main Road bus stops were removed when SWD works began but had not been restored. “Vehicles are also being parked in these areas, forcing buses to stop on the main road to pick up and drop off passengers,” he said.
When contacted, a senior Corporation official told DT Next, “SWD construction works are under way in the area. After they’re completed, bus stops will be restored to their original locations.”