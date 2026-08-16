Haphazard parking, missing bus shelters trouble commuters along Anna Nagar 2nd Avenue

On the stretch from Tirumangalam towards Anna Nagar Roundtana, vehicles are reportedly parked near the bus stops at Anna Nagar Tower, Blue Star, 12th Main Road and Ayyappan Temple.

Commuters lamented that buses were unable to enter the designated bus bays and were instead, stopping on the main road to pick up and drop off passengers. The problem is more acute on the stretch from Anna Nagar Roundtana towards Tirumangalam, where bus shelters at Anna Nagar Roundtana, Blue Star and 12th Main Road have been removed amid stormwater drain construction.

Students of Valliammal College for Women and Kandaswami Naidu College for Men regularly use the Roundtana bus stop. In the absence of a shelter, many students are forced to wait under trees or along shop fronts.