Gym trainer in Kilpauk arrested for harassing, assaulting female client

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old fitness trainer at a popular gym in the city was arrested by the Kilpauk police for harassing a female client and assaulting her.

The woman, a 30-year-old, had joined the gym in Kilpauk a few months ago and over a period of time, became friendly with trainer S Surya (28), a resident of the Elephant Gate area.

However, she cut ties with him later, which had rankled him.

After harassing her over the phone for a while, Surya, last Monday (Jan 13), confronted her when she came out of the gym and created a ruckus.

He forced her to reciprocate his phone calls and slapped her, and allegedly threatened to send morphed images of her to her husband and family.

She filed a complaint at the Kilpauk police station after which a team led by an Inspector, conducted enquiries and arrested Surya on Friday.

He was booked under several sections of BNS and the TNPHW (Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women) act.

Investigations revealed that he already has a criminal case against him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.