The accused, identified as Dinesh of TNHB Colony in Velachery, was nabbed on November 24 by a team led by the Inspector of the V-5 Thirumangalam Police Station.

According to a police release, the 41-year-old complainant, who lives separated from her husband with her son in Padi, runs a private software company in the same locality. She had become acquainted with Dinesh in 2024 when she visited a gym near her residence.

Finding his behaviour inappropriate over time, the woman decided to distance herself from him and stopped speaking to him. Following this, Dinesh allegedly began stalking her to her house, office, and other places, harassing her to speak with him.

On November 18, while the woman was travelling in her car near a private school on Park Road in Thirumangalam, Dinesh arrived on a two-wheeler and intercepted her vehicle. He allegedly abused her verbally and demanded she step out of the car, the release stated.