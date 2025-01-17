Guwahati-bound flight returns to Chennai airport after technical snag

CHENNAI: An IndiGo flight scheduled to fly from Chennai to Guwahati faced a technical snag after departing from Chennai airport at 3.50 pm on Friday.

Reports stated that there were 162 people on board, including 154 passengers and 8 flight crew members.

While the aircraft was flying mid-air, the pilot discovered that the aircraft had developed an engine fault. Considering that it was very dangerous to continue operating in this condition, he immediately informed the Chennai Airport Control Room.

The officials ordered the aircraft to immediately return to Chennai and land, and also to make all necessary safety arrangements for the aircraft to make an emergency landing.

After all safety arrangements were made, the aircraft landed safely at 4.28 pm today.

The pilot immediately detected the engine problem in the plane in mid-air and took quick action, which saved the plane from a major accident and 162 people survived.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a full investigation into the matter.