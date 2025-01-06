Guv Ravi must apologise for insulting TNLA: Minister Sivasankar

CHENNAI: State transport minister S S Sivasankar on Saturday insisted that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi must apologise for insulting the State Legislative Assembly by not reading out the government’s address in the year’s maiden session of the Assembly.

Remarking that Governor Ravi avoided reading the government’s address in the House to hide the achievements of the government, Sivasankar told media persons at the state secretariat that, "Whatever was practiced in the TNLA traditionally, it is being followed now. He is attempting to change it. Since it will not happen and the delivering the government’s address would convey the achievements of the government, he behaved like this."

“He spoke as if he is the wholesome guardian of patriotism. DMK and the people of TN are second to none in patriotism. Many freedom fighters are from Tamil Nadu. Such freedom fighters have been as Congress Chief Ministers and Governor’s. They did not propose this. Only he (Ravi) is proposing the rendering of national anthem at the beginning,” Sivasankar added.

Citing the practice of rendering Tamil Thaai Vaalthu at the beginning and national anthem at the end of the governor’s address in the previous AIADMK regime, which was pally with the BJP, the minister said, “The same practice continues even today. Neither TNLA nor the people of TN insult the national anthem in any way whatsoever. The governor must express regret for enacting a drama by advancing a wrong argument.”

Governor insulted national anthem

Criticising the governor of behaving like a person elected by the people, Sivasankar said, “He is creating a situation for raising the slogan “Governor Ravi get out”. Hence, he must tender apology for insulting the TNLA.” Adding that Ravi did not deserve to preach the virtues of patriotism to the DMK, the minister referred to the inclusion of Bharathiyar’s poem on the progress of India at the conclusion of today’s speech and said, “Actually speaking, the Governor insulted the national anthem. He exited before the rendering of the national anthem. He did the same thing last year. He must express regret for neglecting the national anthem. He must be ashamed of continuing in the office without being given extension. It would bode well for him and his IPS if he considers it an insult and quits the post.”

Guv Ravi must quit on his own

Asked if they expected to him resign the “Probably, the ruling BJP wants him to resign on his own. But, he is continuing.” On whether the BJP led union government wanted Ravi to continue at Raj Bhavan of Tamil Nadu, he said, “There are many views in the union government. Some might be in favour of him and some opposed to him. That he (Ravi) has not been offered extension is the crux of the issue.”