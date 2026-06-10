Gutkha case: Ex-tax official discharge plea dismissed

After hearing the plea, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira held that, based on the materials placed on record, there were sufficient grounds, prima facie, for framing charges against the petitioner. The Court observed that there was no infirmity or perversity in the impugned order warranting interference and accordingly dismissed the criminal revision petition. The Court further clarified that the observations made in its order were only for the limited purpose of deciding the revision petition and would not prejudice the rights of either party during the trial.

It also directed that the Trial Court should not be influenced by any observations made in the order and must proceed with the trial independently in accordance with the law.