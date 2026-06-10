Gutkha case: Ex-tax official discharge plea dismissed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed former Commercial Taxes Department Joint Commissioner VS Kurinji Selvan’s plea seeking discharge from the Gutka scam case, holding that sufficient prima facie materials exist to frame charges against him.
After hearing the plea, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira held that, based on the materials placed on record, there were sufficient grounds, prima facie, for framing charges against the petitioner. The Court observed that there was no infirmity or perversity in the impugned order warranting interference and accordingly dismissed the criminal revision petition. The Court further clarified that the observations made in its order were only for the limited purpose of deciding the revision petition and would not prejudice the rights of either party during the trial.
It also directed that the Trial Court should not be influenced by any observations made in the order and must proceed with the trial independently in accordance with the law.
The CBI had registered a case against 26 persons, including former Tamil Nadu Ministers Vijayabaskar and Ramana, former DGP Rajendran, and former Chennai Police Commissioner George, in connection with the alleged sale of banned gutka products in the State, pursuant to directions issued by the Madras High Court.
Kurinji Selvan, who served as Joint Commissioner in the Commercial Taxes Department and is one of the accused in the case, had moved the Special Court for trial of cases against MPs and MLAs at the Chennai District Collectorate complex, seeking discharge from the proceedings. The Special Court dismissed his plea on January 30. Challenging that order, Kurinji Selvan filed a criminal revision petition before the Madras High Court.