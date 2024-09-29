Gutkha, banned substances worth Rs 10.87 cr seized in last 10 months: TN Minister

CHENNAI: Gutkha and other banned substances worth Rs 10.87 crore weighing 1,32,890 kilograms were seized between November 1, 2023, and September 15 this year, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said while flagging off the 'Soles for Souls Marathon 2024' in Chennai, on Sunday.

During this period, 3,06,157 shops, godowns, and vehicles were inspected, and 19,822 shops were sealed for selling gutkha and other banned products.

Inaugurating the marathon, the minister said that the Tamil Nadu government has been enforcing a ban on gutkha and other tobacco products since 2013 to create awareness about a substance abuse free society. The ban was extended for another year in May 2023, he recalled.

The marathon, jointly organised by the Council for Leather Exports, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, and the Greater Chennai City Police, saw over 10,000 people participants in the 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km categories.

The health minister said that various government departments along with the Greater Chennai City Police are working together to spread awareness against substance abuse among students and youngsters. Pledge-taking events are among the several programmes being held, he added.