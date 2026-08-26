Guntur man arrested for abetting woman’s suicide fearing online threats

Hussain ran a travel business and there were also financial transactions between the duo. Recently, the woman had cut contact with him, after which he sent audio recordings of their conversation and threatened her. A police team traced Hussain to Guntur and arrested him.

Police said that the victim, who lived with her husband and a three-year-old son, had been distressed after she received messages on her phone from different numbers, in which the person threatened to share her obscene pictures to her husband.

She had informed her husband about the calls and blocked the numbers. On Tuesday, the husband left for work and had called her in the afternoon to check on her. Since, he did not answer or return his calls, he alerted his neighbours who found it locked from inside.