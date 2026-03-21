Gummidipoondi: Woman, mother killed in accident, daughter survives

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old woman and her mother died after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a parked truck along the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway near Gummidipoondi on Saturday afternoon.
A four-year-old child who was also on the two-wheeler survived the accident. The deceased women were Jayaprasanthini (43) and her mother, Rajakumari (63), residents of the Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camp in Gummidipoondi.
The duo, along with Jayaprasanthini's four-year-old daughter Raghavarshini, were on a motorcycle carrying food for Jaya's father, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital near Red Hills, when the incident happened.
As the motorcycle was travelling along the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway near Verkadu, it crashed into the rear of a truck parked along the roadside. Jayaprasanthini and Rajakumari sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.
The police recovered their bodies and sent them to Ponneri GH for post-mortem. Raghavarshini survived the accident. The Gummidipoondi SIPCOT police have registered a case and are investigating.