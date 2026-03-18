Gulf Air to operate Chennai-Dammam flights till March 28

CHENNAI: Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air has added Chennai to its temporary flight network via King Fahad International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, as the closure of Bahrain’s airspace continues.
The airline will operate daily services, departing Dammam at 5 pm and Chennai at 3.20 am, as part of its temporary network, with bookings open from March 21 to 28, 2026.
The move comes amid aviation disruptions in West Asia due to regional tensions, leaving passengers seeking alternate travel options.
Gulf Air said Chennai, Cairo and Casablanca are among the cities included in this temporary network, with bookings available through its website and mobile app. More destinations are expected to be added, according to a statement.
With Bahrain airspace shut, Gulf Air will temporarily route passengers via Dammam, offering land transfers and transit visa assistance. Those ending travel in Saudi Arabia must hold a valid visa, the statement added.