Gulf Air to operate Chennai-Dammam flights till March 28

The airline will operate daily services, departing Dammam at 5 pm and Chennai at 3.20 am, as part of its temporary network, with bookings open from March 21 to 28, 2026.

The move comes amid aviation disruptions in West Asia due to regional tensions, leaving passengers seeking alternate travel options.

Gulf Air said Chennai, Cairo and Casablanca are among the cities included in this temporary network, with bookings available through its website and mobile app. More destinations are expected to be added, according to a statement.