Gujarat man wanted for 3 years in fraud cases detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A man from Gujarat, who had been on the run for three years after being implicated in financial fraud and breach of trust cases, was arrested at Chennai International Airport upon his arrival from London on Monday morning.

The man, identified as Upendra Kumar Natwarlal (40), was apprehended by immigration officials after a routine document check, leading to his transfer to the Chennai Airport Police Station.

Upendra Kumar, originally from Ahmedabad, had been in business with a friend.

However, he betrayed his partner, defrauded a large sum of money, and fled from the country.

Following the incident, the Ahmedabad Economic Crime Branch filed a complaint against him, leading to the registration of a case and a manhunt.

Despite efforts to capture him, Upendra Kumar evaded arrest and fled overseas.

In 2021, he was declared a fugitive by the Ahmedabad Police, and a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued at all international airports.

On November 24, an Etihad Airways flight from London, transiting through Abu Dhabi, arrived at Chennai International Airport.

During the routine passport and document checks by immigration officials, Upendra Kumar's details were flagged in their system.

The records revealed that he had been wanted in connection with financial fraud and breach of trust charges in Ahmedabad and had been a fugitive for the past three years.

Upon confirming his identity and criminal background, the immigration officials detained him.

The officials also informed the Ahmedabad police about his arrest, prompting a team from the Ahmedabad city police to travel to Chennai to take him into custody.

This arrest has stirred considerable attention, as Upendra Kumar had managed to evade authorities for three years, only to be caught while attempting to return to India.

Authorities are now preparing to transport him back to Ahmedabad, where he will face legal proceedings in connection with the fraud cases.