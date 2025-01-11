Begin typing your search...

    Guindy National Park introduces WhatsApp-based entry tickets

    According to a statement released by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, visitors can now send a "Hi" message to the WhatsApp number 8667609954, upload their details, and directly download their entry tickets on their mobile phones.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 Jan 2025 4:00 PM IST
    CHENNAI: In an effort to manage the expected influx of visitors during the Pongal holidays and provide a more convenient experience, the Guindy National Park has introduced a new system for issuing entry tickets via WhatsApp.

    This initiative aims to reduce waiting times at ticket counters, ensuring a smoother and more efficient experience for visitors while promoting the use of digital solutions for enhanced customer satisfaction.





    Guindy National ParkPongal HolidaysTamil Nadu Forest Department
