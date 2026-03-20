Guindy Children’s Park in Chennai closed after bird flu outbreak

CHENNAI: Guindy Children’s Park has been closed to the public following an outbreak of avian influenza after nearly 40 birds died at the facility since March 13, according to media reports.
Samples from the dead birds were reportedly sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), where tests confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus.
A number of painted storks and grey herons housed in the park’s aviary were among those that died. The deaths were reported over the past week, raising concern among authorities.
The park was closed on March 20 as a precautionary measure and will remain shut until test results consistently return negative and the situation is brought under control, officials were quoted as saying.