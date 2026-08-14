Guest worker’s death: Drunken brawl leads to murder, friend arrested in Chennai

Members of the public, who noticed the dead body with injuries near the Kallukuttai area behind Anna Square on Marina Beach, alerted the police after which it was recovered and sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

During inspection, officers seized liquor bottles, a mobile phone and a handbag found near the body.

Sriram was a resident of Virugambakkam, and employed at an eatery there. After investigations, police apprehended his friend, Sunny Saha (26), also from Nepal, who works at another eatery. Sunny was arrested before he attempted to flee from the city.