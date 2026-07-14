Guest worker killed in furnace blast at Gummidipoondi SIPCOT, 7 injured

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old guest worker was killed, and seven others sustained injuries after a furnace exploded at a scrap recycling unit in the SIPCOT Industrial Estate located in Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur district, during the early hours of Tuesday (July 14).
The victims are all migrant workers. The State government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased worker, Rs 1 lakh each to three injured workers and Rs 50,000 each for those being treated for minor injuries.
The deceased was identified as Ravi Ranjan (24), a native of Bihar, the police said.
The injured workers, Ranjith Kumar, Prince Kumar, Om Kumar, Raja Babu and Om Prakash, all natives of Bihar, were engaged in routine work at the scrap unit when the furnace exploded. Two other workers suffered minor injuries.
According to the police, Ravi Ranjan suffered severe burn injuries in the explosion. Co-workers rushed the injured workers to the Government Hospital in Gummidipoondi.
However, Ravi Ranjan succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. Other workers are undergoing treatment.
Based on information, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and fought the blaze for nearly an hour to bring it under control.
Police have registered a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint lodged by the workers. Further investigation is under way.