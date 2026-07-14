Guest worker killed in furnace blast at Gummidipoondi SIPCOT, 7 injured

The victims are all migrant workers. The State government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased worker, Rs 1 lakh each to three injured workers and Rs 50,000 each for those being treated for minor injuries.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Ranjan (24), a native of Bihar, the police said.

The injured workers, Ranjith Kumar, Prince Kumar, Om Kumar, Raja Babu and Om Prakash, all natives of Bihar, were engaged in routine work at the scrap unit when the furnace exploded. Two other workers suffered minor injuries.