Guest worker killed after metal rod falls on him during water tank demolition at Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: Police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old guest worker who was killed after an iron rod fell on him while dismantling an overhead water tank in Kodungaiyur.
The deceased has been identified as Jameer Hussain (28) from West Bengal. He had been living in Kodungaiyur.
An overhead water tank belonging to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), located on 2nd Main Road, RV Nagar, Kodungaiyur, had developed structural issues and was being demolished.
Jameer Hussain and a few other workers had been engaged in the demolition work for the past few days.
On Friday, while they were carrying out the work as usual, an iron rod suddenly broke off from the top portion of the tank and fell on Jameer Hussain. He was moved to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.