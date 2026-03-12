Guest worker falls to death from hotel's 6th floor in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old guest worker died after he allegedly slipped and fell from the sixth-floor terrace of a hotel in Koyambedu on Wednesday night. Dammar Singh, a native of Nepal, was employed as a security guard at a hotel on 100-Feet Road.
The police said that he was reportedly intoxicated on Wednesday night when he went to the top floor. He was seated on the parapet wall on the terrace in an inebriated state when he lost his balance and fell to the ground.
The Koyambedu police have registered a case and are investigating. His body was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem.