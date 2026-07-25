Guest worker dies in work-site mishap in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old construction worker from Assam was killed and another injured after a material-lifting hoist collapsed at a construction site in Taramani on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Ashraful Alam (31). Police said he had been working in Chennai for the past four to five years and had been employed at the Thozhi Working Women's Hostel site in Taramani for about 15 days.
According to Taramani police, Ashraful had finished work for the day and gone to the ground floor to take a bath. Around 5.25 pm, the hoist used to lift construction material to the upper floors reportedly came crashing down and struck him. He died on the spot.
Another worker, Ishrail (32), who was standing nearby, suffered injuries to his arm in the incident. He was admitted to Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment.
The body was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for postmortem. Further investigations are underway.