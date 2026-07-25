Guest worker dies in work-site mishap in Chennai

The deceased was identified as Ashraful Alam (31). Police said he had been working in Chennai for the past four to five years and had been employed at the Thozhi Working Women's Hostel site in Taramani for about 15 days.

According to Taramani police, Ashraful had finished work for the day and gone to the ground floor to take a bath. Around 5.25 pm, the hoist used to lift construction material to the upper floors reportedly came crashing down and struck him. He died on the spot.