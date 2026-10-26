Guest worker dies after snake bite in Sriperumbudur factory, colleagues stage protest

He was working at a factory at Mettupalayam village near Sriperumbudur, where a large number of guest workers are employed.

Police said Rao was on duty on Saturday night when a snake bit him inside the factory premises. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment but was declared dead.

Condemning the incident and seeking justice for the deceased, more than 100 guest workers staged a protest in front of the factory on Sunday morning. They demanded that snake catchers be deployed to capture venomous snakes on the factory campus and ensure protection for workers from snake bites.

Upon information, Oragadam police reached the spot and held talks with the protesting workers. Police assured them that adequate safety measures would be taken to protect workers. Following the assurance, the workers called off their protest.