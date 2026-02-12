GST commissioner suspended over corruption allegations

CHENNAI: The central government has placed P Manikkavel, Commissioner, GST & Central Excise, Chennai south, under suspension with immediate effect following allegations of demand for illegal gratification.
According to an order issued by the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), a complaint was received against Manikkavel, 50, alleging that he demanded illegal gratification.
With the approval of the competent authority, the matter has been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.
Pending the investigation, Manikkavel has been suspended, it stated.
During the suspension period, his headquarters will be the office of the principal chief commissioner of CGST, Chennai zone. He has been directed not to leave the headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority.
The suspension order was issued by Manish Kumar Sahay, director, CBIC, by order and in the name of the President.