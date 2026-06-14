GST Appellate Tribunal Chennai bench sets up helpdesk for stakeholders

CHENNAI: The Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), Chennai Bench, has operationalised a Help Desk to assist stakeholders with filing appeals, procedural requirements, case-related queries and other matters connected with the functioning of the Tribunal.
According to a public notice issued by the GSTAT Chennai Bench, the Help Desk has been established to facilitate Chartered Accountants, advocates, authorised representatives, taxpayers and other stakeholders seeking guidance on tribunal-related matters.
The Help Desk will function on all working days of the Bench from 2 pm to 4 pm and is temporarily located at the GSTAT Chennai Bench, 2nd Floor, Narmada Block, Custom House, 60 Rajaji Salai in Chennai.
The Tribunal has designated AS Charmi Sheela and Subhasish Giri to provide assistance at the Help Desk.
The notice urged all concerned stakeholders to make use of the facility for obtaining necessary guidance and assistance regarding GSTAT-related proceedings.