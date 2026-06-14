GST Appellate Tribunal Chennai bench sets up helpdesk for stakeholders

According to a public notice issued by the GSTAT Chennai Bench, the Help Desk has been established to facilitate Chartered Accountants, advocates, authorised representatives, taxpayers and other stakeholders seeking guidance on tribunal-related matters.

The Help Desk will function on all working days of the Bench from 2 pm to 4 pm and is temporarily located at the GSTAT Chennai Bench, 2nd Floor, Narmada Block, Custom House, 60 Rajaji Salai in Chennai.