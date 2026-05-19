GS Sameeran takes charge as GCC’s 75th Commissioner at Ripon

He was Director of Fisheries from 2018-2020 and subsequently served as District Collector of Tenkasi and Coimbatore between 2020 and 2023. He later worked as Joint Commissioner of the GCC from 2023-2024 and as Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board from 2024 to 2025.

Outgoing Commissioner Kumaragurabaran, in a post on X, said he had handed over charge to his colleague Sameeran. Describing his 22-month tenure as Commissioner as “challenging and satisfying”, he extended his best wishes to Sameeran. After assuming office, Sameeran called on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the same day.