GS Sameeran takes charge as GCC’s 75th Commissioner at Ripon

CHENNAI: GS Sameeran assumed charge as the 75th Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation at Ripon Building on Tuesday. Prior to this, he served as Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board during 2025-26.
Sameeran began his administrative career as Assistant Collector (Training) in Thoothukudi district between 2013 and 2014. He later served as Sub-Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram from 2014 to 2017.
He was Director of Fisheries from 2018-2020 and subsequently served as District Collector of Tenkasi and Coimbatore between 2020 and 2023. He later worked as Joint Commissioner of the GCC from 2023-2024 and as Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board from 2024 to 2025.
Outgoing Commissioner Kumaragurabaran, in a post on X, said he had handed over charge to his colleague Sameeran. Describing his 22-month tenure as Commissioner as “challenging and satisfying”, he extended his best wishes to Sameeran. After assuming office, Sameeran called on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the same day.