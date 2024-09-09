Group of women fight outside Koyambedu bar, shove female cop

CHENNAI: A group of women, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, reportedly pushed a female sub-inspector of police outside a private bar on Sunday in Koyambedu here. The cop was trying to break up a fight between the women.

Four women who visited the bar around 9 pm yesterday got into a dispute with three other women who were already at the bar, according to Daily Thanthi reports.

After the bar closed for the night at around 11.45 pm, the two groups of women engaged in arguments again.

As the women stood on the road shouting at each other, a woman sub-inspector and other police personnel who were on patrol tried to pacify them. The women then allegedly shoved the female cop.

They were then asked to leave the scene, police said.