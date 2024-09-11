Group of advocates attack MTC driver in Chrompet as bus rams car

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Chrompet on the National Highway on Tuesday after a group of advocates attacked the MTC bus driver and conductor for ramming their car.

The MTC bus from Thiruvanmaiyur was heading towards Guduvanchery on Tuesday and the bus was driven by Ashok Kumar.

When nearing the Chromepet junction on the GST Road the bus rammed into a car.

Soon four men who got out of the car went to Ashok Kumar and started to argue with him for driving carelessly.

They mentioned that they were advocates and during a heated argument attacked both the driver and conductor and escaped from the spot.

Soon the news spread among the other MTC drivers and then all of them gathered on the GST Road and protested to arrest the four men who attacked their colleague.

The police who visited the spot held peace talks with the drivers and promised them that soon the attackers would be arrested and then the employees gave up their protest and resumed work.

Following the incident, traffic was affected on the GST Road for two hours.