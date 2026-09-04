Group clash at construction site in Kolathur; worker injured

Hearing the commotion, other workers came out. Two of the youths fled, while the workers allegedly caught one of them and confined him inside a room at the construction site.

The two youths who escaped reportedly returned with more than 10 others on two-wheelers. The group allegedly entered the building, attacked the workers with knives and wooden pieces found at the site, and took away the youth who had been detained by the workers.

During the clash, Rajani Sarkar (34), from Malkangiri district in Odisha, was injured. He suffered injuries to the back of his head, requiring three stitches, and a bleeding injury above his right eyebrow. He was admitted to Periyar Nagar Government Hospital for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.