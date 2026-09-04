Group clash at construction site in Kolathur; worker injured

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old migrant worker was injured after a group of more than 10 men allegedly entered a construction site in Kolathur and attacked workers with knives and wooden sticks following a dispute over money on Thursday night.
According to police, around 35 workers from Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar are employed and residing at the under-construction four-storey building on Vivekananda Main Road in Senthil Nagar. The incident occurred around 11 pm on September 3.
Police said three youths, aged around 20, arrived at the site on two-wheelers and allegedly demanded a beedi and Rs 100 from Ashraful, a worker from West Bengal, who was standing outside the building. They allegedly assaulted him when he refused.
Hearing the commotion, other workers came out. Two of the youths fled, while the workers allegedly caught one of them and confined him inside a room at the construction site.
The two youths who escaped reportedly returned with more than 10 others on two-wheelers. The group allegedly entered the building, attacked the workers with knives and wooden pieces found at the site, and took away the youth who had been detained by the workers.
During the clash, Rajani Sarkar (34), from Malkangiri district in Odisha, was injured. He suffered injuries to the back of his head, requiring three stitches, and a bleeding injury above his right eyebrow. He was admitted to Periyar Nagar Government Hospital for treatment.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.