Grievance redressal meetings at all zones on Septmber 12

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will conduct its monthly grievance redressal meeting across all 15 Zones of the city on Saturday (September 12) from 10 am to 1 pm.
The grievance redressal meeting will be presided over by the respective superintending engineer, said the utility, requesting the public to participate in the meeting.
Residents can raise issues related to drinking water supply, sewerage services, water and sewer tax, and pending new water and sewer connections, and submit petitions directly to officials.
Information on rainwater harvesting and its maintenance will also be provided during the meeting, it said.