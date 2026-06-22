Green Tribunal slams slow lake cleanup, cautions monsoon threat

The tribunal expressed strong dissatisfaction over the lack of progress in restoring Velachery lake and removing encroachments, despite the case having been pending since 2020.

The issue stems from a petition filed by Kumaradasan, vice president of the Velachery Lake Protection Movement, seeking the removal of illegal structures on the lakebed. The tribunal later took up the matter suo motu.

When the case came up before a bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Prashant Hargava, the State government sought more time to file a report on restoration measures.