Green chillies get cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on September 8, 2026

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained largely unchanged on Tuesday (September 8), compared to the rates on the previous day (September 7). Green chillies alone saw a price dip of Rs 10 per kg; they were sold at Rs 70 on Monday but are selling for Rs 60 today.
Onion: Rs 65 per kg
Tomato: Rs 30 per kg
Potato: Rs 35 per kg
Beans: Rs 70 per kg
Ginger: Rs 160 per kg
Coconut: Rs 56 per piece
Shallot: Rs 80 per kg
Ooty carrot: Rs 70 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 60 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Spinach: Rs 8 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 50 per kg
Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch
Mint: Rs 6 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch