Chennai

Green chillies get cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on September 8, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of a man selling vegetables used for representative purpose
Image of a man selling vegetables used for representative purpose
Updated on

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained largely unchanged on Tuesday (September 8), compared to the rates on the previous day (September 7). Green chillies alone saw a price dip of Rs 10 per kg; they were sold at Rs 70 on Monday but are selling for Rs 60 today.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 65 per kg

Tomato: Rs 30 per kg

Potato: Rs 35 per kg

Beans: Rs 70 per kg

Ginger: Rs 160 per kg

Coconut: Rs 56 per piece

Shallot: Rs 80 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Ooty carrot: Rs 70 per kg

Beetroot: Rs 60 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Spinach: Rs 8 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 50 per kg

September9, 2026 vegetable price list
September9, 2026 vegetable price list

How much do herbs cost today ?

Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch

Mint: Rs 6 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch

Koyambedu vegetable price
Chennai vegetable prices
Vegetable price in Koyambedu market
Chennai's vegetable price
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