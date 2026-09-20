Green autos, red signal: Drivers hit the brakes

CHENNAI: Green is slowly trickling into Chennai's familiar yellow autorickshaw fleet. But the colour remains a rare sight on city roads, where over one lakh autos operate.
Tamil Nadu's electric autorickshaw market has been expanding, with more than 16,000 e-autos among the 5.52 lakh electric vehicles registered in the State till 2025-26. Yet, for drivers considering a switch, the choice is not simply about saving money on fuel.
The State's complete motor tax waiver for EVs, extended till December 2027, has removed one financial burden. However, drivers say several major hurdles persist.
A conventional autorickshaw costs around Rs 3 lakh, while an electric variant ranges between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. An e-auto priced around Rs 3.5 lakh reportedly offers a range of 120 km, but drivers say they need a vehicle capable of covering at least 170 km daily for practical work.
"Every month, when we discuss the adoption of e-autos, the high cost emerges as the main barrier," said Mohana Sundhari of Veera Pengal Munnetra Sangam, India's first union for women auto drivers. "Even with the State incentive of Rs 1 lakh, women struggle to raise the remaining Rs 2 lakh. The price of an e-auto wipes out the thought of buying one," she added.
However, drivers acknowledge the running cost advantages. "I have been driving an e-auto for a year now. So far, I have not spent a single rupee on maintenance," said owner-driver Rajkumar.
A conventional auto driver spends around Rs 500 daily on petrol or CNG while earning Rs 2,000, leaving Rs 1,500 in hand. An electric auto can be fully charged for Rs 100 to Rs 150. "Instead of spending Rs 500 on fuel to earn Rs 2,000, charging an EV once is enough. Saving Rs 300 a day translates to Rs 9,000 a month," Rajkumar explained.
S Balasubramaniam, coordinator of the All Autorickshaw Trade Union Federation, agrees on the operational savings. However, with conventional autos in use for decades, existing owners selling their vehicles to buy electric ones do not see immediate financial logic.
Charging infrastructure remains the biggest concern. Recharging an e-auto takes nearly eight hours, and the crisis is compounded by housing arrangements, as many drivers live in rented accommodations where landlords disallow vehicle charging.
"At the last minute, I dropped the idea of buying one because my house owner refused to allow charging. He already charges Rs 10 per unit," said Kamalesh, an auto driver.
Union representatives stress that public charging networks are severely lacking. "There are no designated places for charging," said Sundhari. Balasubramaniam added that public charging facilities are absent in key areas where drivers actually need them.
The repair ecosystem is another concern. Mechanics trained to handle electric autos are scarce. Though breakdown instances are few, complete dependence on authorised service centres threatens high repair costs. "If the government provides a 50% subsidy, many drivers will come forward to switch to EVs," Sundhari noted.
For Chennai's drivers, the decision extends beyond environmental benefits or lower fuel bills. They require vehicles that deliver sufficient daily mileage, accessible charging options in rented homes, and clear assurances on battery life.