Green autos, red signal: Drivers hit the brakes

Tamil Nadu's electric autorickshaw market has been expanding, with more than 16,000 e-autos among the 5.52 lakh electric vehicles registered in the State till 2025-26. Yet, for drivers considering a switch, the choice is not simply about saving money on fuel.

The State's complete motor tax waiver for EVs, extended till December 2027, has removed one financial burden. However, drivers say several major hurdles persist.

A conventional autorickshaw costs around Rs 3 lakh, while an electric variant ranges between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. An e-auto priced around Rs 3.5 lakh reportedly offers a range of 120 km, but drivers say they need a vehicle capable of covering at least 170 km daily for practical work.