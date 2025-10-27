Greater Chennai Corporation workers to visit homes to check for mosquito breeding spaces

CHENNAI: In view of the ongoing northeast monsoon season, to bring the mosquito menace under control and to prevent the spread of diseases during the rainy season, the GCC has been carrying out intensive campaigns, special medical camps, and mosquito spraying and fumigation efforts with 3,566 workers.



Around 2,200 workers will conduct a door-to-door inspection of water tanks, old tires, utensils, water-logging areas, and public places to prevent the increase of Aedes mosquito larvae that cause dengue.



According to the GCC, from October 17-25, around 553 monsoon special medical camps, including fixed and mobile medical camps benefitting 22,989 people, have been conducted within Chennai city limits.